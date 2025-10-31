Catholic World News

Abuse victims approve New Orleans settlement

October 31, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Victims of sexual abuse have approved a proposed $230-million bankruptcy settlement by the Archdiocese of New Orleans.

The archdiocese reported that over 99% of the creditors voted in favor of the proposal, including virtually all of the abuse victims. A group of bond investors voted against the deal; they have sued the archdiocese of securities fraud.

The proposed settlement now goes before a federal bankruptcy court for approval, with a hearing scheduled for November 12.

