EU’s ‘migration czar’ meets with Pope, speaks of need to combat illegal immigration

October 31, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Magnus Brunner, the European Commission’s Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration (or “migration czar”) met with Pope Leo XIV.

“I was grateful for the opportunity to discuss the well-being of Christians in Europe and around the world,” said Brunner. “We also touched upon Europe’s approach to migration, firmly grounded in its values. Brunner also thanked the Pope for his “guidance and enduring commitment to peace and dialogue.”

In an interview with Vatican News, Brunner distinguished legal immigration, “which we need and support,” from illegal immigration, which he linked to smuggling and human trafficking. Criticizing the EU’s oversight of migration in the 2010s as lackadaisical, Brunner said that “we must restore to the people of Europe the feeling that we are once again in control of what happens in Europe.”

