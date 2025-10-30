Catholic World News

Final Italian synodal document wins approval, calls for study of women deacons

October 30, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Church in Italy concluded its four-year synodal process with the approval of a 72-page final document, Lievito di pace e di speranza [Leaven of Peace and Hope].

The document gained the approval of 781 out of 809 synod participants. Section 71c, which attracted the least support (76,9% of participants), called for the study of women in the diaconate.

The document also called on Italian dioceses, by “overcoming the discriminatory attitude that is sometimes widespread in ecclesial environments and in society,” to “commit themselves to promoting the recognition and accompaniment of homoaffective and transgender persons, as well as their parents, who already belong to the Christian community” (30c).

The document then asked the bishops’ conference to

support with prayer and reflection the “days” promoted by civil society to combat all forms of violence and demonstrate sympathy towards those who are hurt and discriminated against (Days against violence and gender discrimination, pedophilia, bullying, femicide, homophobia and transphobia, etc.). (30d)

