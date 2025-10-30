Catholic World News

Icons consecrated in world’s largest Orthodox cathedral; Ecumenical Patriarch calls them response to heresies

October 30, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, who holds a primacy of honor among the Orthodox churches, traveled to Bucharest to join Patriarch Daniel of Romania in consecrating the icons and mosaics in the latter’s cathedral.

The Ecumenical Patriarch said that an icon is not “a simple work of art, nor a decorative element,” but “the vigorous response of Orthodox theology to the heresies that deny the truth of the incarnate economy of God the Word, as well as to those that do not accept the truth of the deification of man.”

The National Cathedral of Romania, consecrated in 2018, is the world’s largest Orthodox cathedral.

