Synod leaders identify 8 ‘priority themes’

October 30, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Following the Jubilee of Synodal teams and Participatory Bodies, the 16th Ordinary Council of the General Secretariat of the Synod held a two-day meeting. The Ordinary Council is responsible for implementing the 2021-2024 synod on synodality, officially the 16th Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops. (The first was held in 1967.)

The Ordinary Council listed eight “priority themes” for the implementation phase of the synod on synodality, which culminates in an ecclesial assembly in 2028. Among the themes are “formation in synodal spirituality,” “the link between listening to the People of God and pastoral and operational discernment,” and “accompaniment of those experiencing fears or disappointments regarding the synodal process.”

