Catholic World News

For 1st time, Pope Leo consecrates a bishop

October 30, 2025

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Communication (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV ordained Msgr. Mirosław Stanisław Wachowski to the episcopate during a Mass in St. Peter’s Square, a month after the prelate’s appointment as apostolic nuncio in Iraq. It was the first time that Pope Leo was the principal consecrator of a bishop; before becoming Pope, he was principal co-consecrator of four Augustinian confrères.

The “first lesson for every bishop,” the Pope preached, is “humility. Not the humility of words, but the humility that dwells in the heart of those who know they are servants, not masters; shepherd, not owner of the flock.”

The Pope asked Archbishop Wachowski to “guard the shoots of hope, to encourage peaceful coexistence, to show that the Holy See’s diplomacy is born of the Gospel and is nourished by prayer ... In Iraq, the people will recognize you not by what you say, but by how you love.”

Born in Poland in 1970 and ordained to the priesthood in 1996, Archbishop Wachowski entered the diplomatic service of the Holy See in 2004. Pope Francis appointed him Undersecretary for Relations with States in 2019.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!