Holy See concerned about nuclear facilities in war zones, Vatican diplomat says

October 29, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a UN meeting on the effects of atomic radiation, a leading Vatican diplomat said that the Holy See is “particularly concerned about the risks posed by nuclear facilities in zones of conflict.”

“The ongoing hostilities around the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant serve as a stark reminder of the grave dangers that arise when civilian nuclear infrastructure becomes entangled in war,” said Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations. “Urgent preventive measures must be taken to guarantee the safety of civilians and protect creation.”

The prelate concluded:

Addressing the effects of atomic radiation is not only a scientific or technical matter, but also a moral imperative. Protecting humanity from the harmful effects of ionizing radiation, ensuring assistance for victims and caring for our wounded environment all form part of this moral responsibility. The Holy See therefore calls on the international community to intensify its efforts to prevent and mitigate the effects of radiation, in order to safeguard present and future generations.

