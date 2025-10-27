Catholic World News

Brazilian cardinal decries evangelical missionary work that destroys indigenous culture

October 27, 2025

» Continue to this story on Kathpress.at

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Leonardo Ulrich Steiner, OFM of Manaus, Brazil, traveled to Vienna, where he denounced attacks against indigenous people, including violence, mining, and lack of respect for land rights.

Cardinal Steiner also condemned evangelical Protestant missionary activity that destroys indigenous culture. In contrast, according to the Austrian bishops’ news agency’s summary of his remarks, the Catholic Church “has chosen a different path and, among other things, has had liturgy and books translated into indigenous languages. Indigenous believers and seminarians have received special training to preserve their ancient traditions.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

