Italian bishops address inland depopulation, poverty

October 27, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, president of the Italian Episcopal Conference, led a delegation of Italian bishops that met with civil officials about inland provinces experiencing depopulation and poverty.

“This issue is very close to our hearts because the stability of communities is at stake: where man lives he must enjoy all constitutional rights,” said Archbishop Giuseppe Baturi of Cagliari. “It is necessary to find articulated responses, based on subsidiarity and not on the logic of assistance, which see the communities as protagonists of their redemption.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

