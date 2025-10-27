Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat sees use of AI in military systems as ‘unprecedented danger to humanity’

October 27, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Addressing a UN committee meeting, a Vatican diplomat emphasized the “urgent need to recommit to disarmament, to overcome divisions, and to make full use of every established forum for this purpose.”

Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations, lamented “a new arms race marked by the integration of artificial intelligence into military systems with enormous destructive potential and the extension of competition into domains such as outer space and missile defense. These developments pose an unprecedented danger to humanity.”

“While the threat posed by weapons of mass destruction remains a cause of profound alarm, the challenges arising from the widespread use and proliferation of conventional weapons are equally grave,” the prelate added.

