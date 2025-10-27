Catholic World News

Be guardians of Christ’s tomb in expectation, charity, and hope, Pope tells Order of Holy Sepulchre

October 27, 2025

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Communication (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV thanked the Knights and Dames of the Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem for their charitable support of the Church in Jerusalem and recalled their historic role as guardians of Christ’s tomb.

Addressing over 3,500 members of the order in Paul VI Audience Hall during their jubilee pilgrimage, Pope Leo reflected on trusting expectation, service, and the goal of “eternal communion with God in Paradise.”

“Dear friends, today the Church once again entrusts you with the task of being guardians of Christ’s tomb,” the Pope concluded. “Be so in the trust of expectation, in the zeal of charity, in the joyful impulse of hope.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!