Catholic World News

Italian archbishop calls on Europe to send ships to convey migrants from Africa

October 24, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Following boat accident that left scores of migrants dead off Tunisia’s coast, an Italian archbishop called on European nations to send ships to convey migrants to Europe.

Archbishop Gian Carlo Perego of Ferrara-Comacchio, the president of the Italian bishops’ Migrantes Foundation, called for attentiveness to the needs of “the people fleeing countries where fundamental rights are not protected and where they have lost everything due to environmental disasters and wars.”

“Once again, we do not want to create humanitarian and legal channels of entry, but rather we prefer to build walls, forgetting that migrants, as Pope Francis and Pope Leo XIV have recalled, are a blessing,” he said.

Archbishop Perego added:

We must not abandon asylum seekers to human traffickers, but we must make the Mediterranean a route along which we can accompany them on ships arriving from all over Europe. The key word is accompaniment, and there should be a European plan of accompaniment.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!