Pope to issue document on Catholic education; Newman to be named co-patron of education

October 24, 2025

The prefect of the Dicastery for Culture and Education announced at a press conference that a papal document on Catholic education will be published on October 28, the 60th anniversary of Gravissimum Educationis, the Second Vatican Council’s Declaration on Christian Education.

In the document, Pope Leo will reflect “on the current relevance of the Conciliar Declaration and on the challenges that education has to face today, in particular for Catholic schools and universities,” said Cardinal José Tolentino de Mendonça.

The document will be issued during the Jubilee of the World of Education (October 27-November 1). On the jubilee’s final day, Pope Leo will formally declare St. John Henry Newman, the author of The Idea of a University, a doctor of the Church. In the October 28 document, Pope Leo “will have the great joy of naming Saint John Henry Newman co-patron of the educational mission of the Church, together with Saint Thomas Aquinas,” said Cardinal Mendonça.

