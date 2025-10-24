Catholic World News

Address structural causes of poverty, hunger, Vatican diplomat says at UN

October 24, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Lamenting widespread hunger and extreme poverty, a Vatican diplomat, speaking at the UN, called on the international community to address poverty’s causes.

“My Delegation would like to emphasize that poverty is not inevitable,” said Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, apostolic nuncio and Permanent Observer of the Holy See to the United Nations. “It is the result of structural causes that must be identified and addressed in order to be eliminated.”

“The key areas of action are clear and include investing in quality education, creating opportunities for decent work, and establishing comprehensive social protections systems,” he added. “However, this clarity of our solutions stands in stark contrast to the lack of political will.”

