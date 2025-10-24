Catholic World News

Bishop resigns from Libyan see at 63; said he would leave only if ordered by Pope

October 24, 2025

Pope Leo XIV accepted the resignation of Bishop George Bugeja, OFM, from the leadership of the apostolic vicariate of Tripoli, Libya. The prelate, a native of Malta and only 63, had led the vicariate since 2017.

The resignation came three weeks after Bishop Bugeja granted an interview to Newsbook Malta in which he discussed his ministry in the strife-torn nation, which has experienced marked instability since President Barack Obama ordered air strikes against the forces of then-dictator Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Bishop Bugeja recounted that in 2020, he feared he would be kidnapped when men armed with AK-47s entered his car; they left when he showed them his ID. The prelate, who said that the situation has improved since 2020, added, “My duty is here, I cannot leave when there is unrest. If I turn my head when there is unrest, I am not the right shepherd ... Until the Pope tells me to leave, my duty is in Libya.”

Bishop Bugeja also said during the interview that the Church there ministers only to Filipinos and other immigrants. “I will have to refuse someone from Libya who wishes to join the Catholic Church,” he said, citing the Muslim nation’s constitution and laws. Outdoor processions and the ringing of church bells are banned, he added.

The Vicariate Apostolic of Tripoli ministers to 16,200 Catholics in two parishes. There are no diocesan priests; one religious-order priest and eight sisters serve there.

