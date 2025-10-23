Catholic World News

St. John Paul II’s appeal for openness to Christ remains timely, Pope Leo tells pilgrims

October 23, 2025

Addressing Polish-speaking pilgrims in St. Peter’s Square for yesterday’s general audience, Pope Leo XIV said, “Today we celebrate the liturgical memorial of St. John Paul II. Exactly 47 years ago, in this Square, he exhorted the world to open itself to Christ. This appeal is still valid today: we are all called to make it our own.”

The Vatican newspaper emphasized Pope Leo’s brief tribute to Pope St. John Paul II in an article on the general audience. Nonetheless, the Vatican omitted these words of Pope Leo from its English translation of his remarks.

Pope Leo was referring to St. John Paul’s inaugural Mass on October 22, 1978, during which he preached:

Brothers and sisters, do not be afraid to welcome Christ and accept his power. Help the Pope and all those who wish to serve Christ and with Christ’s power to serve the human person and the whole of mankind. Do not be afraid. Open wide the doors for Christ. To his saving power open the boundaries of States, economic and political systems, the vast fields of culture, civilization and development. Do not be afraid. Christ knows “what is in man.” He alone knows it.

