Papal tweet: Religious freedom is ‘a cornerstone of any just society’

October 23, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Referring to Aid to the Church in Need, which this week published a report on religious freedom worldwide, Pope Leo XIV tweeted:

#ReligiousFreedom allows individuals and communities to seek the truth, live it freely, and bear witness to it openly. It is therefore a cornerstone of any just society, for it safeguards the moral space in which conscience may be formed and exercised. @acn_int

