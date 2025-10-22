Catholic World News

Bishop appointed for troubled English diocese

October 22, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV has appointed Auxiliary Bishop Nicholas Hudson of Westminster as bishop of Plymouth.

Over the past two years, the troubled diocese has seen the appointment of Canon Christopher Whitehead as bishop; the announcement that his ordination would not take place amid an investigation; the appointment of Bishop Philip Moger, a Southwark auxiliary, as bishop; the announcement of a delay in his installation; and his resignation.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

