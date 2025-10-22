Catholic World News

Cardinal Menichelli dies at 86

October 22, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Edoardo Menichelli, created a cardinal by Pope Francis in 2015, died on October 20 at the age of 86, following a long illness.

Ordained to the priesthood in 1965, Menichelli was appointed archbishop of Chieti-Vasto, Italy, in 1994 and archbishop of Ancona-Osimo in 2004. He retired in 2017.

With Cardinal Menichelli’s passing, there are now 246 members of the College of Cardinals, 127 of whom are eligible to take part in a papal election.

