Catholic World News

Unite your hearts to the Sacred Heart, Pope tells Portuguese seminarians

October 22, 2025

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Communication

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV received members of the Pontifical Portuguese College in Rome and said that “a college consecrated to the Heart of Christ is a school of divine mercy, in which the students, imitating the beloved disciple, listen to the beating of God’s love and thus become true theologians.”

“A priest, whatever the mission entrusted to him, always finds in it an opportunity to conform himself to the Good Shepherd: not only does he need a heart of flesh, a humane and wise heart, but he also feels the need for a heart like that of Jesus, always united to the Father, impassioned by the Church and full of compassion,” Pope Leo continued.

The Pope exhorted the seminarians to “hold fast to the Lord Jesus in listening to His Word, in the celebration of the Sacraments, especially the Eucharist, in Adoration, in spiritual discernment, and in fraternal kindness among yourselves.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!