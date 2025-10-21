Catholic World News

Supreme Court declines to review school policy on hiding students’ gender dysphoria from parents

October 21, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The US Supreme Court, on technical grounds, declined to hear an appeal of a court decision on a parental lawsuit against a school district in Wellington, Colorado. A lower court had dismissed the lawsuit on technical grounds.

The parents of two sixth graders filed suit against the district “after their children were invited by teachers to a Gender and Sexuality Alliance meeting,” the Religion Clause blog reported. “After the meeting, one of the students decided that she was transgender and the other started to suffer from suicidal ideations. The parents claimed that the school’s policy of discouraging disclosure to parents of a child’s transgender status violates parents’ substantive due process rights.”

While declining to hear the appeal, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that “petitioners tell us that nearly 6,000 public schools have policies ... that purposefully interfere with parents’ access to critical information about their children’s gender identity choices and school personnel’s involvement in and influence on those choices.... The troubling—and tragic—allegations in this case underscore the great and growing national importance of the question.”

