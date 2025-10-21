Supreme Court declines to review school policy on hiding students’ gender dysphoria from parents
October 21, 2025
CWN Editor's Note: The US Supreme Court, on technical grounds, declined to hear an appeal of a court decision on a parental lawsuit against a school district in Wellington, Colorado. A lower court had dismissed the lawsuit on technical grounds.
The parents of two sixth graders filed suit against the district “after their children were invited by teachers to a Gender and Sexuality Alliance meeting,” the Religion Clause blog reported. “After the meeting, one of the students decided that she was transgender and the other started to suffer from suicidal ideations. The parents claimed that the school’s policy of discouraging disclosure to parents of a child’s transgender status violates parents’ substantive due process rights.”
While declining to hear the appeal, Justice Samuel Alito wrote that “petitioners tell us that nearly 6,000 public schools have policies ... that purposefully interfere with parents’ access to critical information about their children’s gender identity choices and school personnel’s involvement in and influence on those choices.... The troubling—and tragic—allegations in this case underscore the great and growing national importance of the question.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
I don't understand this. Parental rights have been firmly defended by the US Supreme Court's past decisions under the Due Process Clause in the 14th Amendment: 1925 Pierce v. Society of Sisters, 1944 Prince v. Massachusetts, and 2000 Troxell v. Granville. In each case the SCOTUS upheld "the fundamental right of parents to make decisions concerning the care, custody, and control of their children."