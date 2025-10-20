Catholic World News

Leaders from Lesotho, Uruguay, Azerbaijan meet with Pontiff

October 20, 2025

Pope Leo XIV received three international leaders in separate audiences on October 17:

King Letsie III of Lesotho

President Yamandú Orsi of Uruguay

Mehriban Aliyeva, the First Vice President and First Lady of Azerbaijan

“His Majesty King Letsie III paid respects to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican, reaffirming the warm ties between Lesotho and the Holy See,” the nation’s government stated following the audience. Lesotho (map), an African nation of 2.2 million, is 93% Christian (49% Catholic) and 6% ethnic religionist.

Following his own papal audience, President Orsi met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness. During the meeting, the parties discussed Church-state relations, education, poverty, “matters of an ethical nature, and the demographic problem,” according to a Vatican statement. Uruguay (map), a South American nation of 3.4 million, is 62% Christian (50% Catholic).

Pope Leo and Azerbaijan’s first vice president discussed the construction of the second Catholic church there, on land donated by the president. Azerbaijan (map), a nation of 10.7 million, is 96% Muslim and 2% Eastern Orthodox.

Azerbaijan’s government stated:

Pope Leo XIV highlighted the long-lasting bilateral cooperation between the Holy See and Azerbaijan. Pope Leo XIV expressed his gratitude to First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, noting that relations had developed significantly thanks to the initiatives put forward by her a few years ago. Pope Leo XIV underscored that this collaboration had significantly enhanced interreligious and inter-civilizational dialogue, positioning Azerbaijan as a global leader in this field. Pope Leo XIV reiterated the Holy See’s interest in continuing to implement these projects with Azerbaijan. He asked that his deep gratitude be conveyed to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev for allocating the land for the construction of the second Catholic church. Pope Leo XIV thanked the Heydar Aliyev Foundation for the work it has accomplished.

After the papal audience, First Vice President Aliyeva met with Cardinal Parolin. The parties discussed bilateral relations and the “need for stable and lasting peace in the South Caucasus,” according to a Vatican statement. Azerbaijan and neighboring Armenia signed a peace agreement in Washington in August.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!