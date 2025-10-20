Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper focuses on poverty

October 20, 2025

L’Osservatore Romano devoted seven articles in its October 17 edition to poverty.

In “Vicini agli invisibili“ [Close to the invisible], the edition’s most prominent front-page article, the newspaper stated that “the love of Jesus Christ is incarnated in love for the poor, the least, the invisible in society. The heart of the apostolic exhortation Dilexi te, the first of Pope Leo XIV, can be found in the strong connection between the love of Christ and his call to draw us close to the poor. The centrality of love for the poor is, in fact, at the heart of the Gospel.”

The newspaper noted that the day was the International Day for the Eradication of Poverty and that 880 million live in extreme poverty, according to World Bank data.

The newspaper’s six other articles on the theme were

