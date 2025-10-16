Catholic World News

Pope, at FAO, says world hunger is a scandal

October 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV visited the Rome headquarters of the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) on October 16, as the organization celebrated the 80th anniversary of its founding, which coincides with the observance of World Food Day.

In his remarks to the FAO, the Pope said that the Catholic Church “keeps alive the confidence that, if hunger is defeated, peace will be the fertile ground from which the common good of all nations will spring.”

However, the Pontiff continued, that goal remains distant, as 673 million people go to bed hungry today, and 2.3 million cannot afford a nutritious diet. He said that “to allow millions of human beings to live—and die—in the grip of hunger is a collective failure, an ethical aberration, a historical shame.”

