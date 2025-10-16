Catholic World News

Pontifical abuse commission presents 2nd annual report

October 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors focused has released its second annual report, underlining the duty of the Church to provide material support for victims of clerical abuse and to punish both abusers and those who protected them.

“The church bears a moral and spiritual obligation to heal the deep wounds inflicted from sexual violence perpetrated, enabled, mishandled, or covered up by anyone holding a position of authority in the church,” the report said. While recommending financial support for victims in need of therapy, the commission called attention to the overarching need for pastoral support.

