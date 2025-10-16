Catholic World News

Pope emphasizes forgiveness at Jubilee for Indigenous Peoples

October 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV met on October 16 with participants in the Jubilee for Indigenous Peoples, organized by the Latin American bishops’ conference CELAM.

The Pontiff said: “Indigenous Peoples, whose history, spirituality and hope constitute an irreplaceable voice within the ecclesial communion.”

Acknowledging historical tensions between the indigenous peoples and the missionaries who brought them the Gospel, the Pope suggested that the Jubilee, “a precious time for forgiveness, invites us to ‘forgive our brothers from the heart, to reconcile ourselves with our own history and to give thanks to God for his mercy towards us.”

