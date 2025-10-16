Catholic World News

Chad’s president meets with Pontiff

October 16, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV met on October 16 with Chad’s President Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno,

A brief Vatican statement released after the meeting indicated that the conversation had centered on Church-state relations, and on “peaceful coexistence between religions and the promotion of peace” in Chad and the African region.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!