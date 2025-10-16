Catholic World News

Chad’s president meets with Pontiff

October 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV met on October 16 with Chad’s President Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno,

A brief Vatican statement released after the meeting indicated that the conversation had centered on Church-state relations, and on “peaceful coexistence between religions and the promotion of peace” in Chad and the African region.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

