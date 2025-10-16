Catholic World News

Congo’s Cardinal Ambongo seeks solution in troubled Congo diocese

October 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo of Kinshasa has disclosed that he has been asked by the Vatican to intervene in an ecclesiastical dispute that has created an impasse in the Diocese of Wamba, in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Bishop Emmanuel Ngona Ngotsi was appointed to head the Wamba diocese in January 2024, and ordained in September of last year. But he has not yet been able to assume his role, because of resistance from local clergy who insist that the diocese should have a native-born bishop. Earlier this week the Vatican announced that the training of seminarians in the Wamba diocese would be suspended.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

