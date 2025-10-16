Catholic World News

Cardinal Czerny: Popular movements are crucial in addressing poverty

October 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At a press conference yesterday (video) for the upcoming Fifth World Meeting of Popular Movements, Cardinal Michael Czerny, SJ, said that “many development efforts have failed because outsiders, even very qualified ones, seem to think that development can occur without the direct involvement of the poor.”

Citing Pope Leo’s apostolic exhortation Dilexi Te, Cardinal Czerny, the prefect of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, said that “when different institutions think about the needs of the poor, it is necessary to ‘include popular movements.’”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

