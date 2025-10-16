Catholic World News

Jerusalem cardinal calls for new generation of leaders who can foster peace

October 16, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, OFM, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, addressed ten questions from Vatican media about the Holy Land and prospects for peace there.

“Little by little, we must create the foundations and conditions, with new faces and new leadership, and above all, create environments that gradually foster a culture of respect, which will in turn bring peace,” Cardinal Pizzaballa said.

The prelate also spoke about the plight of Palestinian Christians in the West Bank, where Israeli checkpoints hinder movements and officials turn a blind eye to attacks committed by settlers. “There is no authority to appeal to in order to stop these situations,” he said.

