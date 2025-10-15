Catholic World News

Prioritize humanitarian aid for Gaza, USCCB committee chairman urges

October 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace said that he was “immensely grateful to the United States and multilateral partners for their tireless work to begin the process that will, God willing, culminate in the ending of the devastating war in Gaza.”

Maronite Bishop A. Elias Zaidan of Los Angeles added, “I urge all international partners to urgently prioritize humanitarian assistance for the Gazan people, as well as the rebuilding of the Strip; this will lay the foundations not just for peace, but for the Gazan people’s prosperity.”

Calling for continued prayer for peace, the prelate said, “Let us continue beseeching almighty God for peace and cooperation for the good of all people in the entire Middle East.”

