Europe’s bishops call for peace, missionary engagement

October 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Council of the Bishops’ Conferences of Europe (CCEE) concluded a three-day meeting in Fátima on the theme of “How to be Missionary Disciples in a Secularized Europe.”

Appealing for prayer for peace, the bishops said:

True peace is not merely the silencing of weapons, but also peace in our minds, hearts, and mutual relationships. Only in this way can we be genuine witnesses of Christ’s message and overcome hatred, division, and violence. The message of Our Lady of Fátima remains very urgent today. She invites us to take up the weapons of peace: prayer and conversion.

