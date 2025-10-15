Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper: ‘We are close to a real turning point’ in Middle East

October 15, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican newspaper welcomed the October 13 Gaza peace summit as a potential turning point for the Middle East.

“An agreement to build a new future of peace for the Middle East, which over the past half century—from the Camp David Accords of 1978, the Oslo Accords of 1983, to the Camp David Summit of 2000—has often seemed close, but has never seemed as distant as it did until a few days ago,” the newspaper stated in an unsigned front-page article in yesterday’s edition. “But now, although the truce between Israel and Hamas still appears very fragile, with many uncertainties, the impression is that we are close to a real turning point.”

The article continued:

Let’s not forget, however, that this truce—hopefully lasting—was reached after the deaths of tens of thousands of people, those of October 7, 2023, in the Hamas attacks in Israel and those caused by the military intervention of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in the Gaza Strip.

