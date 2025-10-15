Catholic World News

Pope Leo pays tribute to Cardinal Merry del Val, Litany of Humility

October 15, 2025

Continue to this story on Dicastery for Communication

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV paid tribute to the Servant of God Rafael Merry del Val (1865-1930), who was active in combating Modernism as Pope St. Pius X’s Secretary of State, on the 140th anniversary of his birth.

Addressing members of the Merry del Val family, Pope Leo hailed the prelate’s “path of fidelity, discretion and dedication that made him one of the most significant figures in papal diplomacy in the twentieth century.” The Pontiff also reflected on the Litany of Humility, with which Merry del Val’s “name has become associated.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

For all current news, visit our News home page.

