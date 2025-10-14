Catholic World News

Pope sends medications for children to Gaza

October 14, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV has sent 5,000 doses of antibiotics to Gaza, to be used for children, as aid begins to flow into the war-torn zone.

The donation was made through the Office of Papal Charities, intended as a “spark of hope” after the ceasefire deal.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

