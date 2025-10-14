Vatican envoy to UN: developed nations owe ‘ecological debt’

Catholic World News

October 14, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Gabriele Caccia, the Vatican representative at UN headquarters in New York, said that developed nations owe an “ecological debt” to the developing nations, in an October 13 address to a session on sustainable development. The archbishop argued that the debt reflects “commercial imbalances with effects on the environment, and the disproportionate use of natural resources by certain countries over long periods of time.”

