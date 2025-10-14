Catholic World News

Leading Latin American cardinal: UN climate conference is ‘decisive test’ for humanity, Church

October 14, 2025

» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: The president of CELAM (the Episcopal Conference of Latin America) described COP30, the upcoming UN climate change conference, as “a decisive test for humanity and for the mission of the Church.”

“We can say that in recent months, all Catholic communities in Brazil have become aware of the reality of climate change and the Church’s position,” Cardinal Jaime Spengler told the Vatican newspaper. “The market, the technocratic society, starts from a different principle than ours ... There is a difference between what economics and politics say, and what the Church defends. I don’t mean they are contradictory, but perhaps there are different perspectives.”

“We have women and men who dedicate themselves to political activity, but we lack statesmen of ethical, human, and spiritual greatness,” added Cardinal Spengler, who is also the president of the Brazilian bishops’ conference. The prelate called for “leaders capable of making a difference in debate and capable of providing constructive guidance, necessary to face the difficulties our times impose.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!