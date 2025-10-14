Catholic World News

Mali archbishop speaks of good relations between Christians, Muslims

October 14, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: In an interview with the Vatican media, Mali’s most prominent prelate characterized relations between Christians and Muslims as good, despite jihadist military actions there.

Archbishop Robert Cissé of Bamako said that “our families may include Christians, Muslims, or even members of traditional faiths, and everyone lives their faith peacefully, without any problems.”

“What drives the so-called jihadists are economic interests, and their game is easy because they capitalize on the poverty of so many young people who, without jobs and little money, are easily ensnared,” he added. “It’s a question of money ... Rather than Islamic terrorism, therefore, I would speak of terrorism for money.”

