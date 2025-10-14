Catholic World News

Cardinal Parolin celebrates Mass for 1st feast of St. Carlo Acutis

October 14, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Secretary of State of His Holiness, traveled to the shrine in Assisi where St. Carlo Acutis is buried and celebrated Mass on the first liturgical memorial of the newly canonized saint, 19 years after his death.

“From this shrine, together with St. Francis, he speaks to the world and reminds us that we are all called to holiness,” Cardinal Parolin preached. “With the simplicity of his life, he teaches us that holiness is possible at any age and in any state of life.”

