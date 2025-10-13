Catholic World News

Vatican message to Hindus recalls Nostra Aetate, highlights peace through dialogue

October 13, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: “Hindus and Christians: Building world peace through dialogue and collaboration in the spirit of Nostra Aetate“ is the theme of Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue’s 2025 message to Hindus for the Hindu festival of Diwali (Deepavali).

The dicastery’s prefect and secretary hailed Nostra Aetate, the Second Vatican Council’s Declaration on the Relation of the Church to Non-Christian Religions, as an “historic initiative of interreligious dialogue” that “has evolved into a global project, generously supported and championed by people of diverse religious beliefs and non-beliefs alike, thereby making a significant contribution to world peace.”

“During this festive season, we invite you to join us in reflecting on how Christians and Hindus, together with people of all faiths and goodwill, can strengthen our shared efforts for peace through dialogue and collaboration in the spirit of Nostra Aetate,” added the dicastery’s prefect (Cardinal George Jacob Koovakad) and secretary (Msgr. Indunil Janakaratne Kodithuwakku Kankanamalage). “ In today’s world, where mistrust, polarization, tensions and divisions are on the rise, interreligious dialogue is more necessary than ever.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!