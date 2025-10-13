Catholic World News

Be rooted in Christ and exemplars of synodality, Pope tells consecrated religious

October 13, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV met with thousands of participants in the Jubilee of Consecrated Life in Paul VI Audience Hall and told them, “It must always be emphasized how important it is for all of you to be rooted in Christ.”

“Only in this way, in fact, will you be able to carry out your mission in a fruitful way, living your vocation as part of the marvelous adventure of following Jesus more closely,” Pope Leo said during the October 10 audience. “United with him, and in him among yourselves, your little lights become like the tracing of a luminous path in the great plan of peace and salvation that God has for humanity.”

Turning to synodality, Pope Leo also called upon religious to “remain faithful to the path that we are all taking in this direction.” He explained:

Your life, the very way in which you are organized, the de facto often international and intercultural character of your institutes, in fact place you in a privileged condition to be able to live daily values such as mutual listening, participation, the sharing of opinions and abilities, and the common search for paths according to the voice of the Spirit.

