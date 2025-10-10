Catholic World News

God is ‘the fullness and meaning of our lives,’ Pope preaches at Jubilee of Consecrated Life

October 10, 2025

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Communication

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV celebrated a rare Thursday Mass in St. Peter’s Square yesterday for the Jubilee of Consecrated Life (video).

“You have come to entrust your lives to the same mercy to which, through your religious profession, you once committed yourselves to bear witness, because living out your vows means abandoning yourselves like children into the arms of the Father,” Pope Leo preached.

God is “the fullness and meaning of our lives,” the Pope continued. “For you—for us—the Lord is everything ... The Lord, to whom you have given everything, has rewarded you with such beauty and richness, and I would like to urge you to treasure and cultivate what you have received.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!