Vatican spokesman: Peter reminds us that the poor are the heart of the Gospel

October 10, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV’s apostolic exhortation Dilexi Te (CWN analysis) “is not a text about the Church’s social doctrine, nor does it analyze specific issues,” a Vatican spokesman wrote in an editorial published yesterday. “Rather, it sets forth the very foundations of Revelation, highlighting the powerful bond between the love of Christ and His call for us to draw near to the poor.”

Andrea Tornielli, editorial director of the Dicastery for Communication, said that “the centrality of love for the poor is, in fact, at the very heart of the Gospel itself, and therefore cannot be dismissed as a ‘pet concern’ of certain Popes or theological currents, nor be presented as a merely social or humanitarian consequence extrinsic to the Christian faith and its proclamation.”

