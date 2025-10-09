Catholic World News

Papal encouragement for Catholic Charities USA

October 09, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: At an October 9 meeting with representatives of Catholic Charities USA, Pope Leo XIV characterized them as “agents of hope for the millions of people who approach the Church in the United States of American seeking compassion and care.”

The Pope stressed the importance of the work done by Catholic Charities, particularly in welcoming immigrants. He said:

In a special way, Catholic migrants and refugees have become missionaries of hope in many nations, including your own, by bringing with them a vibrant faith and the popular devotions that often re-energize the parishes who welcome them.

