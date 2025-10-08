Catholic World News

Pope, at Vespers, reflects on the Blessed Virgin Mary’s example

October 08, 2025

» Continue to this story on Dicastery for Communication

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV celebrated Vespers on the evening of October 6 in the chapel of Domus Australia, a guest house in Rome. Cardinals Raymond Burke, Edwin O’Brien, and Willem Jacobus Eĳk were also present, the Vatican newspaper reported.

Recalling the chapel’s patronal feast of Our Lady of the Rosary of Pompeii, celebrated the following day, Pope Leo said that “this devotion to Our Blessed Mother holds a special place in my heart.”

Mary, the Pope continued, embodied the virtue of hope “through her trust that God would fulfil his promises. This hope, in turn, gave her the strength and courage to spend her life willingly for the sake of the Gospel and abandon herself entirely to God’s will.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!