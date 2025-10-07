Catholic World News

Pope declines to comment on Trump-Chicago showdown

October 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: When questioned by reporters at Castel Gandolfo on October 7, Pope Leo XIV declined to answer a question about the volatile situation in his native Chicago, where President Trump has said he will send in troops to protect immigration agents from mobs.

Asked for his reaction to the situation, the Pope said: “I prefer not to comment at this time about choices made—political choices—in the United States.”

Pope Leo has made it his regular practice to spend Tuesdays—when papal audiences are not scheduled—at his summer residence in Castel Gandolfo, and to chat briefly with reporters there.

