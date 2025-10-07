Catholic World News

Papal gratitude to Knights of Columbus for funding St. Peter’s restoration projects

October 07, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV yesterday expressed gratitude to board members of the Knights of Columbus for their support of art restoration projects in St. Peter’s Basilica.

During an audience in Consistory Hall of the Apostolic Palace, Pope Leo said that the restoration of Gian Lorenzo Bernini’s baldacchino and of his bronze monument protecting the Cathedra of Saint Peter “help all who look upon them to contemplate two of the principal tenets of our faith: the real presence of Jesus in the Eucharist and the Pope as the Successor of Peter, who unites and guides the Church.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

