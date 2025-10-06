Catholic World News

Polarization threatens legitimacy of US institutions, Cardinal McElroy warns

October 06, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: Preaching at the annual Red Mass for members of the legal profession on October 5, Cardinal Robert McElroy of Washington DC, said that because of severe political divisions in the US today, “the legitimacy of our very institutional infrastructure is at stake.”

Cardinal McElroy told the lawyers and judges gathered in St. Matthew’s cathedral that they should play a role in defending against “a corrosive instinct to attack every major instiution.” He said: “No group in our society has a greater capacity to remold our political discourse.”

