Catholic World News

Leo signs Dilexit te, his 1st major document

October 06, 2025

» Continue to this story on Vatican News (Italian)

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Leo XIV signed Dilexit te, his first major document, on October 4, the memorial of St. Francis of Assisi.

The apostolic exhortation, devoted to love for the poor, will be released on October 9.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!