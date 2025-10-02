Catholic World News

Pope Leo’s first major document expected next week

October 02, 2025

CWN Editor's Note: The first major teaching document of Pope Leo XIV, an apostolic exhortation on poverty, will be released on October 9, according to a report in the National Catholic Register.

The apostolic exhortation had originally been planned by Pope Francis, who reportedly assigned Archbishop Vincenzo Paglia, the controversial president of the Pontifical Academy for Life, to draft the document. Pope Leo chose to continue the work, but the heavily revised the draft to reflect his own thoughts.

